Air quality alert issued for NYC, parts of New Jersey due to ozone

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality alert for ozone levels in New York City and other parts of the state on Tuesday.

“Children, older adults and people with heart or breathing conditions should avoid strenuous and prolonged outdoor activities,” the city’s Department of Health said in a statement on social media.

The alert is in effect in the city and Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam counties until 11 p.m.

Residents can call 1800-535-1345 toll-free for additional information.

A similar alert was issued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties.

The alert comes nearly a year after New York City experienced hazardous air quality conditions from Canadian wildfire smoke that drifted south.