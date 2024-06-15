Air Quality Alert issued for Franklin and surrounding counties for Sunday

An air quality alert has been issued for Sunday in central Ohio.

The alert will last from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to the alert from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, the levels of ozone in Delaware, Franklin, Licking and Fairfield counties may cause breathing issues for those in sensitive populations. Those populations include those with lung cancer, asthma and older adults.

The Columbus skyline in a smog-filled haze.

To help keep the air quality at lower levels, try to carpool, bike or walk if possible and refuel vehicles after 8 p.m. Try to avoid idling vehicles and use gas-powered lawn equipment, including mowers, in the evening hours.

Sunday's forecast calls for temperatures to reach the low 90s.

