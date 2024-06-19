Columbus under air quality alert Thursday as heat wave persists

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission issued an air quality alert beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday for parts of central Ohio.

The alert issued Wednesday afternoon includes Delaware, Franklin, Licking and Fairfield counties, and the cities of Delaware, Downtown Columbus, Newark, Lancaster, and Pickerington.

The alert comes amid sweltering temperatures across the entire Buckeye State with most of Ohio now in its fourth day under a heat advisory that was set to expire Friday, but has now been extended to Saturday.

The high temperature Wednesday in Columbus is expected to peak at 94 degrees. The temperature at 2 p.m. was 87 degrees, but the heat index—which combines the air temperature and the relative humidity—was 93. There's also a slight chance for thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

If you're working or fortunate enough to have Juneteenth off as a holiday, there are several options for staying cool around Columbus, including the taking advantage of events at the Gateway Film Center or the Center of Science and Industry. Some of the local parks also have splash pads that the city has opened.

While the heat has been brutal, there will be some reprieve starting early next week, meaning you'll be able put the hand-held fans away. However, Friday and Saturday are expected to remain dangerously hot.

When will this heat wave give way?

The National Weather Service in Wilmington says that we will see a cold front beginning on Sunday evening, with temperatures expected to sit at around 90 degrees for most of the region, although heat indexes will be in the lower 90's, but that may change since thunderstorms are in the forecast. Monday will be noticeably cooler, with temperatures expected to be in the mid and upper 80's.

The NWS says that Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures back up to around 90 degrees, but the heat index will not top 100 degrees.

Air quality alert on top of oppressive heat for Columbus

According to the alert from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, the levels of ozone in Delaware, Franklin, Licking and Fairfield counties may cause breathing issues for those in sensitive populations. Those populations include those with lung cancer, asthma and older adults.

To help keep the air quality at lower levels, try to carpool, bike or walk if possible and refuel vehicles after 8 p.m. Try to avoid idling vehicles and use gas-powered lawn equipment, including mowers, in the evening hours.

What's the forecast for the rest of the week?

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 99.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

