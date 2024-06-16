Air Quality Alert issued for Chicago area

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the entire Chicago Area.

Counties included in the alert are Cook, Dupage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake (IL), McHenry and Will and lasts through Monday night.

A Chicago area Air Pollution Action Day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category of the Air Quality Index for multiple days. Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

How to check the air quality where you live

To find your city/area, you’ll need to allow IQAir to access your location. Once the system locates you, it’ll give you your area’s AQI, in addition to which main pollutant is contributing to the pollution level.

Ranges include: Good, Moderate, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, Unhealthy, Very Unhealthy, and Hazardous. New York City’s air on Wednesday is the only city on the entire list given a Hazardous air rating.

You can also check the air quality at AirNow.

Air quality is expect to return to normal levels Tuesday.

