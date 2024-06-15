Air quality alert to take effect in Greater Cincinnati starting Sunday. What to know

As excessive heat continues to move into the region over the next several days, the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency announced it'll be issuing an air quality alert for the majority of Greater Cincinnati.

The alert encompasses Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont Counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. It will take effect at midnight on Sunday and last until midnight on Monday.

The alert warns that levels of ozone could “approach or exceed unhealthy standards.”

Ozone is a gas that occurs in the atmosphere both naturally and because of human activity, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Stratospheric ozone limits the amount of harmful ultraviolet radiation that reaches Earth’s surface. Ground-level ozone, however, is a byproduct of pollution and can have adverse health effects when inhaled.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency said the air quality index could become unhealthy for sensitive groups starting Sunday.

“The public is encouraged to limit their outdoor exertion, especially children, those with respiratory illnesses, and older adults,” the alert states.

Individuals can take certain measures to help reduce ozone in the area, according to the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency. These include:

Carpool, bike, walk or take the bus instead of driving alone.

Refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m.

Don’t idle your vehicle.

Mow your lawn in the evening hours and avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment.

