The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has forecasted an "Air Quality Action Day" for Sunday, according to a news release.

IDEM officials said temperatures in the 90s will combine with sunny skies and light wind, leading to the potential for increased ozone levels that reach the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.

The issuance covers all of Southwestern Indiana, including the cities of Evansville, Boonville, Bedford, Bloomfield, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City and Vincennes.

Alert days were also posted for central and east-central Indiana, southeast Indiana and western and west-central Indiana.

"IDEM-forecasted Air Quality Action Days indicate anticipated higher levels of ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter only," the agency said in a news release. "Other factors may affect overall air quality."

Indiana residents can visit SmogWatch.IN.gov to:

View air quality information for all Indiana counties, including a state map of affected counties;

Learn more about Air Quality Action Days and recommended actions;

Learn more about ozone and fine particulate matter; and

Sign up for air quality alerts.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: 'Air Quality Alert Day' notice posted for Sunday