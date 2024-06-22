Air Quality Alert continues for part of region today

An Air Quality Alert has been extended for part of the region today.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) extended it for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties, according to a spokesperson.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s today with southerly winds and sunny skies, Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn says.

These conditions are favorable for ground-level ozone formation, the spokesperson said.

Today’s Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is 101. MVRPC says any reading above 101 is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for Butler and Warren counties in Ohio. It also includes Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

The general public is not likely to be affected and for most people, it is ok to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less strenuous activities.

For more information, visit MiamiValleyAir.org.