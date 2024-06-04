Air quality advisory issued for 12 New Jersey counties on Tuesday

State environmental officials issued an air quality advisory on Tuesday, warning sensitive individuals that the air quality in the region could approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

The advisory, which will expire at 11 p.m. Tuesday night, affects several counties including Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Union, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex and Mercer.

Why is the air quality bad today?

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, the combination of a previously polluted airmass from Monday will come together with Tuesday's meteorological conditions, allowing the ozone levels to rise to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. Local pollution sources may also contribute to the elevated ozone concentrations.

"An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been declared," says the post. "Sensitive individuals, including the very young, the elderly, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon and early evening hours."

As of around 11:30 a.m. the air quality index for parts of North Jersey was between 51 and 100 which is considered moderate. The air quality index becomes "unhealthy for sensitive groups" when it reaches between 101 and 150.

You can plug your zip code into airnow.gov at any time to see the most recent air quality data for your location.

A cleaner airmass is expected on Wednesday, according to the NJDEP, as low pressure is approaching the region, providing cloud cover and rain showers which will help return ozone levels to a safer category.

