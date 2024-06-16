Air quality advisory in effect in Northeast Ohio through midnight

An Air Quality Advisory for ground level ozone has been issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. The advisory is until midnight Sunday.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this period. Those in the sensitive groups category ofchildren, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties should monitor outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.

Additionally, you can sign-up at enviroflash.info for text alerts regarding air quality.

To help the region reduce air pollution:

Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips;

Visit gohiocommute.com/noaca for alternative ways to travel;

Don`t idle, turn off engines;

Refill fuel tanks after sunset; and

Wait to mow the lawn.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Air quality advisory in effect through midnight on Sunday