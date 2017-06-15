Air Pollution From Wildfire Smoke A Serious Problem

Scientists have flown through wildfires to learn more about the air pollution they produce, and the news is worse than expected.

The emissions of fine particles when timber and brush burn are three times higher than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has estimated, the researchers said, and those particles are dangerous to human lungs and hearts.

“These are really bad aerosols to breathe from a health point of view,” researcher Greg Huey said in a statement from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

While the EPA estimates were based on measurements from controlled fires, the researchers on this study took a plane loaded with instruments and operated by NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy through the smoke of wildfires in California to take their measurements.

It wasn’t smooth sailing: “The smoke leaks into the cabin and makes you nauseous,” researcher Bob Yokelson, a University Montana professor, explained in the statement. “You’re trying to take notes, run your instrument, look at the fire, talk on the headset, and get pictures. And at the same time, it’s crazy bumpy. Normally, if you’re in a smaller plane, your stomach is not too happy.”

But the scientists got their data, and the findings suggest there is much more pollution going into the air during the summer in the western United States than previously thought.

wildfire-burns

Photo: Kari Greer/USFS Gila National Forest via NASA

“The results indicate that wildfires are a large source of particulate pollution in the western states and that the source is currently underestimated by more than a factor of three in emissions inventories,” the study in the Journal of Geophysical Research says. “Comparison of these results to those obtained from prescribed burning indicates that wildfires are a larger source of pollution.”

The scientists also measured for the first time certain chemicals in the thick smoke, which contains toxic emissions like the methanol and benzene that are also found in oil.

“You can see the smoke, and it’s dark for a reason,” Huey said.

airplane-instruments

Photo: NASA SEAC4RS Mission