    Air France flight to LA makes emergency landing in Canada after engine blows out

    Emma Hinchliffe
    An Air France flight en route from Paris to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Goose Bay, Canada after its engine blew out over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. 

    The Airbus A380 left Charles de Gaulle Airport Saturday morning and landed around 1:40 p.m. in Canada, CBC reported

    The plane landed safely, but part of its engine cowling was missing and it scattered debris across the runway. 

    Fire crews arrived to help, but didn't need to do much apart from clean up the debris. 

    Passengers on the flight and others watching the landing observed that the plane definitely looked "broken."

    Stay safe everyone! 

