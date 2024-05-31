How will the Air Force's initiative for a new stealth bomber affect Dyess and Abilene?

Changes may be coming to Dyess Air Force Base and the Abilene area as the nation's new stealth bombers take to the skies.

Dyess AFB is preferred as the second base for the B-21 Raiders and will receive the aircraft, still in development, as they become available, according to a May 22 military statement.

On May 24, the Air Force released the final environmental impact statements for B-21 missions at Dyess and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

The environmental impact statement's purpose is to analyze potential environmental consequences at the bases under consideration for B-21 operations.

A loading truck carrying an inert bomb approaches a B-1 bomber during a Global Strike Challenge at Dyess Air Force Base on Aug. 16, 2019.

In June 2021, the Air Force selected Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota as the first base for the B-21 aircraft. Dyess was considered an alternative, and in March 2023, was announced as the proposed second location.

In December 2023, public scoping meetings were held to inform residents about proposed actions and potential environmental impacts of the B-21 beddown. Residents were also allowed to comment and express concerns to Air Force officials.

The publication of the final environmental impact statements began the 30-day waiting period before a decision naming candidate bases designated as the second and third main locations for the new bomber.

Impacts to Abilene

The environmental impact statement studied aspects that could affect Dyess with the B-21 beddown.

The base's airspace and land use, noise, air quality, socioeconomics, environmental justice, hazardous materials and waste, health and safety, transportation, utilities and infrastructure and biological, cultural and physical resources were evaluated.

As part of the process, the Air Force identified possible mitigation measures to implement in case of adverse impacts from construction or B-21 flight training.

Planners evaluated both candidate bases for operational readiness while factoring base-specific site constraints to minimize mission impact, maximize facility reuse and minimize cost.

The findings of the final environmental impact statement summary indicate Dyess will not experience significant impacts to the environment. But, changes in personnel, airfield operations, airspace utilization and facilities and infrastructure are expected.

Due to the mission's construction projects and expected increase of military and civilian personnel and dependents, Abilene can anticipate "positive, long-term economic impacts" for employment, housing, education and public services.

However, on-site and off-site residents in the Abilene area will experience temporary changes affecting transportation, noise levels and utilities and infrastructure caused by the influx of activity and people.

Compared to current operations, the beddown will cause an increase in personnel and a decrease in the number of airfield and airspace operations flown per year.

Construction of 27 new facilities or facility additions, renovations or repair of 10 facilities and demolition of 10 facilities are expected and required to support the mission for the new bomber at Dyess AFB.

The environmental impact statement evaluated affects to local wildlife with the B-21 beddown.

Although "no federally listed species or federally designated critical habitat" reside at Dyess, proposed mitigation measures will be implemented to protect migratory birds and state-listed threatened Texas horned lizards.

B-21 Raider

The B-21 Raider under development will eventually replace existing B-1 and B-2 aircraft. The new B-21 bomber will implement national defense strategy by modernizing U.S. bomber fleet capabilities.

The B-21 is "being developed to carry conventional payloads and to support the nuclear triad by providing a visible and flexible nuclear deterrent capability that will assure allies and partners through the United States’ commitment to international treaties," according to the final environmental impact summary.

The aircraft is undergoing flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base in California and is expected to meet Air Force program timelines for deployment, according to an official statement.

The B-21 is anticipated to enter service in the mid-2020s, and the Air Force intends to have at least 100 aircraft built, according to the environmental impact summary.

Physical copies of the summary are available at the main branch of Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar Street; Anson Public Library, 1137 12th Street, Anson; and Merkel Public Library, 100 Kent, Merkel.

