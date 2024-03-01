Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 out of 4 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine shot down all four Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on March 1, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in Russia. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force repelled the attack over Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian forces also reportedly used five S-300 ballistic missiles, launching them from the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and from Belgorod Oblast in Russia.

The Air Force did not specify which Ukraine regions were targeted with missiles.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that at night, Russian troops attacked the city of Vovchansk in the region with multiple-launch rocket systems, damaging a warehouse and four hangars. No casualties were reported.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 28, Ukraine’s air defense downed 10 out of 10 Russian drones.

