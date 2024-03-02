Air Force shot down Russian Su-34 aircraft

A Russian Su-35. Photo: Getty Images
The Ukrainian Air Force deployed anti-aircraft guided missiles against two Russian aircraft, a Su-34 and a Su-35, on 2 March. The Su-34 was shot down.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine’s Air Force Commander, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy continues to attack on the eastern front using guided bombs dropped from tactical aircraft.

Just now, there has been a combat use of anti-aircraft guided missiles against two enemy aircraft, a Su-34 and a Su-35. We await confirmation of the desired outcome!"

Updated: Oleshchuk later said that only the Su-34 aircraft has been downed.

Quote from Oleshchuk: "Regarding the operation I reported about an hour ago, the Skhid (East) Air Command has confirmed that a Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft was destroyed. Unfortunately, the Su-34 alone. We are continuing to defeat the occupiers!"

Background: 

  • The Air Force reported that on 1 March, a Russian Su-34 attempting to strike Ukrainian positions with guided bombs was successfully downed on the eastern front.

  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 13 Russian aircraft in February 2024.

