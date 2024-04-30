Was that Air Force One at Gulfport-Biloxi International? Yes — and no — and here’s why

Heads turned Friday when a plane with “United States of America” on the side landed at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

“They were just doing some training exercises,” said Chaille Munn, director of marketing at the airport, “and they just happened to touch down here.”

She doesn’t think the airport had any advance notice that such a prestigious plane would be landing.

An airplane can only be called Air Force One if the U.S. president is a passenger.

“There were no heads of state on board,” she said.

A C32 plane with “United States of America” made a brief stop at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport April 26 while pilots touched down during a training run.

Michael Swanson, operations supervisor at the airport, snapped photos of the C32 plane as it landed and taxied.

The airport frequently hosted Air Force One after Hurricane Katrina, when President George W. Bush touched down several times to see the progress being made on the Coast.

President Barack Obama, along with Mayor George Schloegel (left) and Governor Haley Barbour, met with Coast business leaders in Gulfport in 2010 to find out how they have been affected by the BP oil spill.

President Barack Obama visited the Coast in 2010, during the Gulf oil spill.

President Donald Trump was at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi in 2018 at a rally for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Several years before, he considered building a casino in Gulfport.

President Donald Trump speaks as Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith waves to the crowd at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

In March 2023, President Biden made his first visit to Mississippi to see the hurricane damage at Rolling Fork. He didn’t travel to the Coast to see the hurricane damage that occurred at the same time in Moss Point.

His plane did visit the Coast once when it was parked at the Gulfport Airport while Biden was visiting New Orleans.

Following this test run, it’s possible Air Force One will land in South Mississippi during the campaign for the November election.

A C32 United States of America plane touches down at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport during training. It wasn’t Air Force One, because the president wasn’t on board.

A United States of America plane taxis near the control tower at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport during a training run.