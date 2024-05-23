Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters

The U.S. Space Force's STARCOM headquarters has a permanent home at Patrick Space Force Base in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Image by U.S. Space Force

May 22 (UPI) -- Patrick Space Force Base in Cape Canaveral, Fla., is the new headquarters for the U.S. Space Force Training and Readiness Command, which goes by STARCOM.

The move was announced Tuesday after a year of reviewing the site to ensure it was a suitable location and would not cause any environmental issues.

"Great news for Florida!" Sen Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on social media Tuesday, adding that the move bolsters "Florida's growing leadership in space."

Rubio said STARCOM's mission is to prepare the Space Force to use innovation, education, training and tests to be the world's best.

Patrick Space Force Base is located on Cape Canaveral between Satellite Beach to the south and Cocoa Beach to the north and was listed as a preferred site last year.

The Air Force will train and relocate 350 personnel called "guardians" from Colorado to the new STARCOM base along Florida's Space Coast.

Space Force and Star Command are the U.S military's newest military units.

The base also is likely to become the home of Space Delta 10, which is a military unit responsible for wargaming to develop effective tactics and training.