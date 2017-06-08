Air Force Will Launch X-37B Spaceplane on SpaceX Falcon 9 for the First Time

From Popular Mechanics

The Air Force has selected SpaceX to launch the secretive X-37B unmanned spaceplane on its fifth mission to orbit, according to Spaceflight Now. The announcement was made by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday.

"This is the model of the X-37, which will be going up again," Wilson said. "It's a reusable vehicle and will be going up again on top of a SpaceX launcher in August."

The X-37B spaceplane, also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), is similar in shape to NASA's space shuttle but about a fourth of the size. The craft had launched on all four of its previous missions atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. The switch to an upgraded version of the Falcon 9 demonstrates the increased trust the Pentagon puts in SpaceX to deliver important payloads to orbit. The Falcon 9 Upgrade or Full Thrust that will be used is taller and more powerful than previous versions of SpaceX's primary launch vehicle. The Full Thrust has been launched before, carrying large payloads such as one of the Inmarsat-5 satellites.

The Air Force has two X-37Bs, and these reusable, uncrewed orbital vehicles generally spend hundreds of days in orbit at a time. During the craft's fourth and most recent mission, it orbited the planet for 718 days before landing on a runway used by the space shuttle program at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida last month. The spaceplane had operated out of Vandenberg AFB in California previously, but the Air Force recently moved its X-37B facilities to Cape Canaveral, so the X-37B may be using the Cape as its primary hub from here on out.

The X-37B's missions are classified, though the Air Force did say that the fifth mission will carry its Advanced Structurally Embedded Thermal Spreader (ASETS-11) experiment. Details on the ASETS-11 payload are scarce, and the Air Force Research Laboratory simply told Aviation Week that the long orbit would "test experimental electronics and oscillating heat pipes."

In addition to testing new equipment on extended missions in space, the X-37B is thought to perform intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions for the Air Force, monitoring nations that pose a potential threat to the U.S. such as North Korea. The spaceplane weighs about 11,000 pounds and typically orbits at an altitude between 200 and 250 miles, according to Spaceflight Now. It launches inside the payload fairing on top of a rocket and then deploys once the payload bay doors are opened. The craft is equipped with solar panels to power its instruments and a propellant-driven rocket engine to maneuver in space.

The Air Force did not disclose which of the two X-37Bs will be launched, but we do know come August, the USAF is going to launch their spaceplane to orbit, and the SpaceX Falcon 9 will have the privilege of lofting the craft back to space.

