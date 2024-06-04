Air Force investigating alleged Las Vegas valley Cybertruck incident caught on camera

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Air Force officials confirmed that they are investigating a viral social media video that appeared to show a captain speeding down a residential Las Vegas street in a Tesla Cybertruck.

8newsnow.com Investigators have learned that the Captain, identified as Matthew Wallace, is stationed at Creech Air Force Base in southern Nevada, and his command is aware of the video, according to Major Joost Verduyn, a spokesperson for Fifteenth Air Force.

“Cybertruck makes a U Turn using only my pinky. Check mate,” Capt. Wallace posted on his X account on June 2.

The video went viral and, by Tuesday, was apparently deleted from Wallace’s account.

The vehicle appeared to reach a speed of 83 miles per hour within ten seconds on the empty residential street before the U-turn. In the video, a sign showing a speed limit of 35 miles per hour on the street is visible.

In response to online criticism about speeding, Wallace replied, “Also you notice there’s not a single car or a single pedestrian on the road? Ya think maybe I was smart enough to reach out to my cop buddies and let em know I was conducting a road test and they have cordoned off the area for me? Nice try buttercup.”

The 8 News Now Investigators reached out to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials. A spokesperson said the department is not aware of officers closing streets for Wallace. Police were unable to cite the driver for speeding based on this specific video, the official said, adding that investigations originating from video are handled on a case-by-case basis. The spokesperson said the specific alleged crime and what the video may show are factors in the investigation.

8 News Now received several emails and messages from viewers concerned about Wallace’s video.

106 people died on Clark County roads through April 2024, more than a 51 percent increase from 2023, according to State of Nevada data.

