Air defence downs 7 out of 8 drones in Odesa Oblast: 1 was manoeuvring among buildings
The air defence forces have downed seven out of eight drones that the Russians launched from the Black Sea waters towards Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 March.
Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram
Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South stated that the air defence units were responding as quickly as they could for an hour.
Seven targets were destroyed.
One drone hit a nine-storey building in the residential area during manoeuvres among residential areas in the city of Odesa. A part of the entrance and 18 flats were destroyed.
As of now, it has been reported that one person was killed and seven more were injured, including a pregnant woman and a child.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Early reports indicate that there may be people under the rubble.
Support UP or become our patron!