Air conditioning units breaking down ahead of Arizona's summer

PHOENIX - The Valley is heating up again, and after seeing the first week of triple digits, residents are feeling the impact, and so are their air conditioning units.

Repair companies are gearing up for a long summer ahead, but they can only do so much about the rising costs of parts – often the reason why many can't pay to get their units fixed.

As it gets hotter, the A/C units work harder.

Repair companies around the Valley say units aren’t getting a break as it’s just as hot at night.

"Everyone decided to call at the same time," said Oscar Zeballos with All Area A/C & Heating.

Sissie Roberts Shank, CEO and President of Chas Roberts Air Conditioning & Plumbing, says it's the same situation for her too.

"The last four days, it has just been crazy. Our schedule is booked every day," she said.

Across the Valley, residents, like Amy Smick, were not expecting the first week of triple digits to take out their A/C units.

"It was so miserable," she said. "It was 120 degrees in here."

Businesses are working to find balance in taking care of the customer and also their employees.

"When you get a huge influx of calls like you do right now, you want to take care of your guys. You don't want them working, you know, 70 hours a week because it's not good for them. Those attics can be 130 and 140 degrees," Roberts Shank said.

Adding to the problems, getting parts hasn’t been the easiest.

"A lot of supply houses are struggling a little bit right now," Roberts Shank said.

Zeballos says they prepared for that issue ahead of time.

"We pre-ordered equipment, and we have pre-ordered parts," he said.

Zeballos says parts are costing anywhere from 6% to 12% more than they have in years past. In return, inflation is taking a toll on families needing repairs.

"We've got a lot of electricity going on right now, too, so that's going to be higher to just accommodate. But it's still staying 80, 90 degrees in the home," Smick said.

The Smick family added fans and swamp coolers to manage while also taking care of newborn puppies. They know the infamous Arizona summer is around the corner.

"Hopefully we have the money to fix it because it's about to get hotter," Smick said.

For a lot of people, it comes down to the cost in this economy.

Repair companies say routine maintenance and changing your air filter can save you money down the road.