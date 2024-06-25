Say it ain't so! This laid back Fort Myers Beach bar is for sale

Bonita Bill’s has been a beloved Fort Myers Beach stop for locals and visitors for 30-plus years with a laid-back vibe, waterfront views, good food, and cold beer. Now it’s for sale.

Bill Semmer bought the Bonita Fish Company and Fish House in 1991 and rebranded it as Bonita Bill’s Waterfront Cafe and Tiki Bar.

With a “No shirt? No shoes? Can we get you a beer?” motto, Bonita Bill’s gained even more recognition when it reopened six months after Hurricane Ian with a Bertram yacht perched on a dock next to its open-air dining room. Nearly two years later, it’s still there.

