Aiken woman accused of hitting woman with car in Memorial Day incident

Jun. 14—An Aiken woman has been accused of hitting another woman with her car.

Aiken County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kaitlyn Permila Cheatham, 24, on Thursday.

Cheatham allegedly struck a woman with her car on Memorial Day on Veterans Road, according to a police report.

Cheatham denied striking the woman with her car, the police report added. She told officers that another car committed a hit-and-run.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tannenbaum said Cheatham's statements were inconsistent, the police report continued.

Cheatham has been charged with attempted murder.

Attempted murder is a felony and it is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Cheatham has also been charged with driving under the influence, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana or hash.

An Aiken County magistrate set bond on the attempted murder charge at $50,000.

No further court dates have been set.