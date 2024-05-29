Aiken man charged with indecent exposure after allegedly mooning his neighbors

May 29—An Aiken man has been charged with indecent exposure after allegedly mooning his neighbors.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Michael Quincy Peacock, 43, on Saturday.

Eye witnesses said that Peacock's neighbors were working on a gate Saturday when Peacock began shouting at them and later exposed himself, according to a police report.

Peacock allegedly told a deputy he "attempted to moon" his neighbors, and pulled his pants down further after realizing they weren't far enough to "show them anything."

Peacock was charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

An Aiken County magistrate granted Peacock a $5,000 bond for each count.