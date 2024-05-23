Aiken man charged with 5 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s office announced the arrest of 58-year-old Charles Richard Wilson, of Aiken on 5 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety made the arrest.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Wilson.

Investigators say Wilson shared files of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested on May 22nd, 2024.

Wilson is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

