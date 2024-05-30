Aiken man accused of sexually assaulting woman

May 30—An Aiken man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Aiken County Sheriff's deputies arrested Joseph Maston Jr., 36, on Wednesday.

A woman said Maston came to her house around 4 a.m. on May 18 and seemed like he was under the influence of drugs, according to a police report.

She alleged he sexually assaulted her and that she attempted to push him off of her.

The woman added Maston choked until she passed out, pointed a gun at her and held a knife to her.

Maston threatened to come back and kill her if she called the police he would kill her, the woman said.

Maston has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

First degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Kidnapping is also punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime is punishable by five years in prison in addition to the sentences for the underlying offense.

An Aiken County magistrate denied bond.

No further court dates have been set.