Aiken man accused of sexually assaulting, kidnapping a minor

Jun. 6—An Aiken man has been accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a minor.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers arrested Marlon Maurice Ashley, 25, on Wednesday.

A member of the juvenile's household reported that the female juvenile had been sexually assaulted around 2 a.m. on May 1, according to a police report.

The police report gave no further details.

Ashley has been charged with kidnapping and third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kidnapping is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Third degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

An Aiken County magistrate set Ashley's bond at $30,000 on the kidnapping charge and at $15,000 for third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Ashley remains in the Aiken County detention center as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

No further court dates have been set.