Aiken deputies capture suspect after Memorial Day car chase

May 28—Aiken deputies have arrested and charged a man with four felonies after a Memorial Day car chase.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Caleb Nicholas Winburn, 27, and charged him with carjacking, kidnapping, pointing and presenting a firearm, and malicious injury to personal property.

Deputies were alerted around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a man had fired shots into an unoccupied vehicle at B&H Self Storage on East Pine Log Road.

Winburn allegedly ran on foot to C&C automotive, also on East Pine Log Road.

He then stole a black SUV with a female passenger in it. She was left unharmed, an Aiken Sheriff's Office news release said.

Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device near Banks Mill Road and Citadel Drive.

Deputies seized Winburn after he made it to Banks Mill and Talatha Church roads and fled on foot, the news release said.

Winburn is at the Aiken County detention center where he is being held pending the issuance of arrest warrants for four different felonies.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the news release. If anyone has any information, they should call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can send information to www.aikencountysheriff.net