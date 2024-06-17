Aiken County Sheriff's Office warns against recent scam calls

Jun. 17—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is warning about scam calls regarding missing jury duty, outstanding fines or warrants.

The sheriff's office said that scammers have gone as far as to email or text a photo of a "fictitious warrant," according to a news release.

Copies of unserved warrants are not emailed, texted or shared at all.

Law enforcement and government agencies do not contact people to demand immediate payment of fines or warrants either.

The report urges people s to be cautious about giving out personal information over the phone, and to not agree to any payment over the phone with a company/agency they are unfamiliar with.

The sheriff's office urges anyone with information about suspects or to report calls to police.

The sheriff's office can be reached at 803-648-6811.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety may be reached at 803-642 7620.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety can be reached at 803-279 2121.