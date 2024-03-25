Aiken authorities searching for missing endangered man

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing person.

Authorities say Paul Violette, 82, was last seen leaving Sandstone Blvd on Sunday, March 24 at 10 a.m. en route to Shallote, NC.

Violette was wearing a blue/maroon plaid shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. He is driving a 1996 GMC truck towing a 5×7 utility trailer.

Call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 if you know anything.

