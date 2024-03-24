Aidan Gendron wins Sanford High School's Principal’s Award: A 'leader among his peers'

SANFORD — Aidan Gendron, a senior at Sanford High School, has been selected to receive the 2024 Principal's Award.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals' Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship.

Sanford High School Senior Aidan Gendron won the 2024 Principal's Award from the Maine Principals Association. Gendron is pictured with SHS Principal Amanda Doyle.

“Aidan’s contributions to the SHS community are numerous and impactful," said Principal Amanda Doyle. "He’s an excellent student, a leader among his peers, and a steward of our core values. For all of his efforts at school, representing SHS well in extracurriculars, and in service to the greater community, Aidan is most deserving of this recognition.”

Gendron, other award winners and school administrators will attend an Honors Luncheon in Brewer in early April. The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with an individual plaque and awards ten $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principal's Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association representing Maine's school administrators.

