Aid workers say Rafah is 'very frightening place' for children

A view of a camp for internally displaced Palestinians near the border with Egypt, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The situation for people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate as the Israeli army advances, according to volunteers on the ground.

The aid organization Save the Children spoke of "chaotic scenes" on Friday. The streets were full of cars, people were clinging to lorries, children were crowded onto donkey carts between the last of their families' belongings.

"If you don't have a vehicle, you walk - with everything you can carry," said Rachael Cummings, head of operations for Save the Children in the Gaza Strip. Children were desperately trying to keep up with adults.

"We see barefoot children, no older than six, struggling to carry water bottles and other supplies," Cummings said, adding that "it really is a very frightening place for children right now."

She said there were children crying and screaming on the roadsides, completely overwhelmed by the panic and chaos they were experiencing.

