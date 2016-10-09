Haitians worship among devastation caused by hurricane

Residents pray at a church that was destroyed by hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti. Sunday Oct. 9, 2016. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of the country's growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — Survivors of Hurricane Matthew put on their Sunday finest and picked their way through downed power lines to sing praise and pray in ruined churches, while desperation grew in other parts of devastated Haiti and international rescue efforts began ramping up.

Haitian authorities were still unsure of the extent of the disaster, with some communities still cut off. But tens of thousands of homes were obliterated and the dead number in the hundreds.

Guillaume Silvera, a senior official with the Civil Protection Agency in the storm-blasted Grand-Anse Department, which includes Jeremie, said at least 522 deaths were confirmed there alone — not including people in several remote communities still cut off by collapsed roads and bridges.

National Civil Protection headquarters in Port-au-Prince, meanwhile, said Saturday its official count for the whole country was 336, which included 191 deaths in Grand-Anse.

Despite the loss, families packed what remained the city's churches, many seated in pews under open sky because Matthew ripped away roofs and even walls of the sanctuaries. At least one was so badly damaged that worshippers set up an altar and prayed outside.

Elise Pierre, who said she was about 80, said she believed it was a divine miracle that she and her loved ones survived.

"If God wasn't protecting us we'd all be gone today, blown into the ocean or up into the mountains," said Pierre, whose straw hat almost concealed a gash on her forehead she sustained when her sheet metal roof collapsed during the height of Matthew's fury.

The sound of hammering could be heard on nearly every street in Jeremie, a city near the tip of Haiti's southwest peninsula, as people patched their roofs as best as they could.

On one corner, Jameson Pierre was mixing cement and making them into blocks. The 22-year-old storm refugee whose family was stuck in an emergency shelter, saw at least one bright side.

"There will be lots and lots of jobs since so many homes were knocked down. I've been working for the last three days straight," he said in the fierce morning sun. He said he was getting about a dollar a day.

The first two cargo planes of humanitarian aid from the United States arrived on Saturday at the Toussaint Louverture airport in the capital Port of Prince. US Ambassador, Peter Mulrean, said that three other planes are expected to arrive in the next few days with a total amount of 480 metric tons of humanitarian supplies.

But there were chokepoints in getting aid to the needy, including the fact that the airstrip in Jeremie is unable to accommodate large cargo planes, and only operates in the daytime.

Many of the villages in the southwestern peninsula are difficult to reach. And people are growing increasingly desperate after losing everything when the storm ripped through the area on Tuesday.

Dony St Germain, an official with El Shaddai Ministries International, said young men in villages off the road between the southern city of Les Cayes and Jeremie were starting to put up blockades of rocks and broken branches to halt the convoys.

"They are seeing these convoys coming through with supplies and they aren't stopping. They are hungry and thirsty and some are getting angry," said St. Germain.

Government officials estimate that at least 350,000 people need assistance, and concern was growing over an increase in cholera cases following widespread flooding unleashed by Matthew. An ongoing cholera outbreak has already killed roughly 10,000 people and sickened more than 800,000 since 2010, when the infectious disease was introduced into the country's biggest river from a U.N. base where Nepalese peacekeepers were deployed.

Maria Sofia Sanon, a health worker overseeing the open-air cholera treatment center in a corner of Jeremie's main hospital, said they were ill-equipped to deal with patients. The area was strewn with broken tree branches, and a group of young mothers sat outside holding up the arms of their glassy-eyed children being rehydrated via IVs.

"They're not supposed to be in the sun, but we have no more beds," Sanon said.

The World Food Program says there has been massive destruction of crops. Hospitals and clinics have been damaged or destroyed as they struggle to deal with an increase in patients with injuries sustained during the storm as well as an apparent increase in cholera. UNICEF said that in Grand-Anse alone there were 66,000 houses destroyed and 20,000 heavily damaged.