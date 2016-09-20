US warns Syria aid convoy strike could end Russia deal

Aristotle: Place a seed in fertile soil, a little rain and sun and it will thrive and bear fruit. Place that same seed in a dry barren desert and it will die. Poverty is the human desert. We are all vying for the same limited resources. People try to make choices that are in their own best interest. But, poverty takes away a person’s choices. Statistics, proves what I say is true. Poverty is an epidemic problem in America, 46.2 million people live below the poverty line. 76% of Americans are living pay check to pay check, all it would take is a lay off and they too would be faced with living in poverty. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) states that for a child born in 2012 the cost is $241,080 for food, shelter and other necessities over the next 17 years, which translates to about $301,970 when adjusted for inflation.(3) Children that are raised in poverty are statistically less likely to do well in school and live in areas where housing is cheap; could there be a connection between low housing cost, low property taxes, low school funding and low grades? Definitely, A cross-state study, Card and Payne (2002) found “evidence that equalization of spending levels leads to a narrowing of test score outcomes across family background groups.” (6) Donald Trump said he would abolish "all or part" of the Education Department. But in spite of owning "Trump University" that is under investigation of defrauding students, he has said nothing about the high cost of getting a college education. Yet the Republican Party has... While acknowledging that student debt levels for graduates are averaging around $27,000, the GOP college plank states "the federal government should not be in the business of originating student loans ... and private sector participation in student financing should be restored." So in other words, if you can't get a bank loan, you can't get an college education. Hillary Clinton said, "Education should be the great door opener, and yet we know it often doesn’t turn out that way. I think every child in this country deserves a good teacher in a good school, regardless of the ZIP code you live in.” "Let’s … make debt-free college available to everyone. ... And let’s liberate the millions of Americans who already have student debt.” However, those with a low per-capita income are forced to move to areas with cheaper housing,. Businesses tend to avoid areas with high concentrations of people with low per capita income. This limits employment opportunities. People often turn to drugs and alcohol to cope with their situations. They use substances in an attempt to attain temporary relief from their problems.(7) Since the “War on Drugs” treats substance abuse as a crime and not as a treatable disease, it increases incarceration rates. Addictive disorders disrupt relationships with family and friends and often cause people to lose their jobs. A 2008 survey by the United States Conference of Mayors found that substance abuse was the single largest cause of homelessness. Some become substance abusers after they become homeless. Vagrancy, panhandling, trespassing, are also crimes, so the effects of poverty becomes a crime. Hillary Clinton says "We’re not just now ‘discovering’ this problem. But we should be saying enough is enough. It’s time we recognize as a nation that for too long, we have had a quiet epidemic on our hands. Plain and simple, drug and alcohol addiction is a disease, not a moral failing—and we must treat it as such.” Without legitimate avenues for upward mobility, it is more likely for teenagers to commit property crime and sell drugs to make money. Crime is much more dangerous and on average pays less than the minimum wage (8). So most would rather live and earn an honest living, if they had the opportunity. This increases the incarceration rate and once they have a record, it is even harder to get a job, leading to recidivism. Studies found that homicides were disproportionately concentrated in areas of poverty. Three of these (by Bullock, Beasley and Antunes , and Mladenka and Hill studied violent crime in Houston. Like Shaw and McKay , each reported high correlations between violent crime rates and measures of poverty. (9) Due to the greater likelihood for violent crimes being reported, they are considered “index crimes” for lesser property crimes. The U.S. Department of Justice states that,” 67.8% of released prisoners were arrested for a new crime within 3 years, and 76.6% were arrested within 5 years. Within 5 years of release, 82.1% of property offenders were arrested for a new crime, compared to 76.9% of drug offenders, 73.6% of public order offenders, and 71.3% of violent offenders.” (10) The average annual operating cost per inmate in 2010 was $31,307 and with 2.4 million people behind bars, the totaled costs U.S. taxpayers $63.4 billion a year.)(11) Trump said "We must maintain law and order at the highest level, or we will cease to have a country — 100 percent," Trump said. "I am the law-and-order candidate." Hillary Clinton says "People are crying out for criminal justice reform. Families are being torn apart by excessive incarceration. Young people are being threatened and humiliated by racial profiling. Children are growing up in homes shattered by prison and poverty. They’re trying to tell us. We need to listen.” Yet, the full cost to society is incalculable. Once again poverty is one of the main causes for a sociological problem. Wouldn’t it make sense to spend a little of this money wasted on the broken prison system, to educate, employ, pay a living wage: teenagers before they get into a life of crime? Republicans keep voting to keep minimum wage low, so that employers will have cheap labor, forcing employees to live on food stamps, food pantries and free clinics. At a National Minimum Wage of 7.25 x 40 hours/week x 52 weeks/year = $15,080 per year, if they can even get full time work. CEOs earn 331 times as much as average workers, 774 times as much as minimum wage earners. American CEOs in 2013 earned an average of $11.7 million. (13) In 2012, 3.6 million workers had wages at or below the federal minimum wage. (14) Nevertheless, this is only the tip of the iceberg, much more money is paid to the Company Board members and stockholders. or held within the business entity itself. The Gross Domestic Product or GDP is the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country's borders which for 2014 was $17,348,000,000,000. To put this into perspective, If every employee got an equal slice of this pie, your slice would average out to be $116,554 annually, or $56 per hour. Hillary Clinton wants to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.10 an hour, it would reduce the poverty rate of working-age Americans by 1.7 percentage points, lifting about 6.8 million people out of poverty. (16) Trump said during the Republican presidential debate: that wages are “too high” in the United States, an argument he made to explain his opposition to raising the minimum wage. Hillary Clinton says " Corporations are not responsible only to their shareholders and the next quarterly earnings report. They’re responsible to their workers, their customers, their communities, and our country. Investing in the long term may mean passing up a quick buck today—but it ultimately means higher growth for the economy, higher wages for workers, and higher profits for the bottom line.” Even though the employer benefits from this cheap labor, employers push their wage expense off their accounting books and onto the charities and taxpayers. This is back door corporate welfare. Republicans vote against social welfare while giving businesses corporate welfare. Then Republicans vote against schools funding but spend billions on the prison system. By forcing employers to pay a living wage, it will put the wage expense back on to the employers accounting books. It will lessen the economic forces fueling the vicious cycle of poverty, malnutrition, foreclosures, homelessness, urban blight, substance abuse, crime, incarceration, unemployment, recidivism, and higher taxes. The Republican austerity programs are exacerbating the very things they say they are against. References (4). Guttmacher Institute, Contraceptive Needs and Services, 2010, New York: Guttmacher Institute, 2013, , accessed July 15, 2013. (5). Trussell J, Contraceptive failure in the United States, Contraception, 2011, 83(5):397–404. (6) Card, D., & Payne, A. A. (2002). School finance reform, the distribution of school spending, and the distribution of student test scores. Journal of Public Economics, 83 (1), 49–82 (7) Substance Abuse and Homelessness, National Coalition for the Homeless, July 2009 (8) Why drug dealers live with their moms, April 24, 2005|Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner, (9) Short, James F., Jr. Poverty, Ethnicity, and Violent Crime. 