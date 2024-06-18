Is AI running for mayor in Wyoming? Sort of

While artificial intelligence has proven powerful yet flawed, a mayoral candidate in Wyoming has decided to delegate all legislative decisions to a chatbot if he wins the primary in August and the general election in November.

Victor Miller, 42, from Cheyenne, filed the necessary paperwork and paid $25 to run for mayor in Wyoming’s capital. While the first AI-inspired candidate in the US, AI Steve, is on the ballot for the United Kingdom’s general election next month.

According to NBC News, Miller, who works in facilities maintenance and teaches computer skills at a local library, describes himself as the “humble meat avatar” for a Virtual Integrated Citizen (VIC) and uses the Chat GPT sourcing platform for responses. But OpenAI, the platform’s operator, is looking to pull the plug on VIC’s access due to a violation of terms and conditions - namely, no political campaigning, as first reported by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Cheyenne, Wyoming mayoral candidate Victor Miller and his puppy

Miller believes that VIC’s ability to process large amounts of information puts AI on firmer footing than human politicians and points to the amount of materials the city council has to read before every meeting.

“The humans in that voting chamber are not reading 420 pages every other week. They’re skimming it at best. They’re getting a gist of it,” Miller said. “VIC actually reads the supporting documents and analyzes them and makes his vote based off of the data.”

A response by ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, is seen on its website in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023.

According to the city’s official site, five other candidates, including the current officeholder, Mayor Patrick Collins, are running for office in addition to VIC. USA TODAY has reached out to Collins for comment.

“So I was thinking, how can we educate these people about what their role is as public servants and how we need to follow these laws?” Miller said. “It dawned on me that I don’t need to educate. This intelligence [AI] I’m using here already knows all the laws and acts rationally. It does all the things that I think humans should.”

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins

Miller’s and VIC’s odd-couple candidacy swiftly drew the attention of Wyoming’s Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who wrote a letter to Cheyenne City Clerk Kristina Jones, urging her to reject Miller’s candidacy, and reiterated his stance on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Wyoming law does not permit an artificial intelligence bot to run for any office in the state, including municipal offices,” Gray wrote.

The speaker that Victor Miller uses to help VIC communicate with Cheyenne residents

But Jones feels differently, writing that she considered the candidacy legitimate, and “respectfully disagreed” with Gray’s stance.

As previously reported by the WTE, the Laramie County Attorney’s Office’s investigation of the candidacy should be completed by the first week of July.

Although he was initially surprised by Gray’s letter, Miller says it ultimately led him to double down on his plan.

“After the initial shock of it, I think it just points to, we need an AI in the Secretary of State’s office, too. What a wild thing for him to do, to get so emotional about it,” Miller said. “Cooler heads will prevail.”

