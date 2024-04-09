Ahsahka man charged with first-degree murder in connection with death of Wyoming man

Apr. 9—A 44-year-old Ahsahka man was bound over to 2nd District Court on Monday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Ronnie Lee Cheney of Casper, Wyo.

Andrew J. Martson is being held in the Clearwater County Jail on a $750,000 bond. He appeared Monday before Magistrate David H. Judd, who ruled there is enough evidence to support the first-degree murder charge. Martson is scheduled to be arraigned in district court today at 1:15 p.m.

During the preliminary hearing there was no dispute between Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler, and Martson's representative, William J. Fitzgerald, that Martson had killed Cheney. In a recorded 911 call to the dispatch office about 1:52 a.m. on Jan. 24, Martson is heard in a calm voice telling the dispatcher that "I killed my best friend."

The dispatcher advised Martson to stay put and wait for deputies to arrive, which they did within minutes. The first deputy on the scene, Colin J. Berger, mistakenly assumed Martson had shot Cheney with a gun but Martson corrected him and said he had used a knife.

"He informed me that he and the victim had been shooting up dope and he heard things telling him (Cheney) had to die," Berger said.

Berger handcuffed Martson and placed him inside his patrol vehicle, then went back to look through the camper trailer where Martson had been living.

There he found Cheney's body, lying on a bed with multiple stab wounds and surrounded by blood.

Martson was taken to the jail while investigators continued to secure the crime scene. Cheney's body was delivered to the Spokane County medical examiner, who documented the nature and number of the stab wounds.

The debate between attorneys pivoted around whether the crime warranted a first-degree murder charge, which requires malice aforethought and premeditation. Fitzgerald told Judd there was no evidence supporting premeditation and suggested the charge should be reduced to second-degree murder or manslaughter.

"It is a situation where Mr. Martson ... tells dispatch and the first officer on the scene that he had suffered a psychotic break and heard voices that said Cheney had to die," Fitzgerald said.

"That's not premeditation," he said. "There's no malice aforethought, hearing and responding to a voice.... Martson had a psychotic break and as a result stabbed and killed his best friend."

Tyler maintained, however, that the number and severity of the stab wounds painted a more sinister picture.

Cheney's stab wounds in the neck were so deep that they penetrated his vertebrae, Tyler said. He'd been slashed across the throat, severing veins, arteries and his esophagus, as well as stab wounds in his chest and heart.

"There's no doubt that Mr. Martson intended to kill Mr. Cheney with malice aforethought.... He manifested a deliberate intent to kill Mr. Cheney and there is ample evidence of first degree murder," Tyler said.

Judd noted that the threshold of evidence in a preliminary hearing is lower than in district court before a jury, where the prosecution will have to prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt.

But Judd ultimately agreed with Tyler, moving the case forward to district court where Martson is expected to enter a plea to the charge and have a trial date set.

