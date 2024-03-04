AHN settled Johnny Heubel's concussion lawsuit, but is nearing a trial over related claims

A settlement in January ended the main part of the concussion lawsuit that former McDowell High School linebacker Jonathan Heubel filed against Allegheny Health Network.

But the case is not over.

A trial has been tentatively set for July in Erie County Common Pleas Court over AHN's claims that Heubel's chiropractor is jointly liable for his injuries.

By going to trial, AHN is seeking to have the chiropractor compensate AHN for a portion of the health system's settlement with Heubel and his mother and legal guardian, Megan Beasley. The settlement remains under seal.

Former McDowell High School football player Johnny Heubel, now 20, is shown in rehabilitation from a severe brain injury he suffered at a McDowell game on Sept. 25, 2020. This photo is included in a lawsuit Heubel and his mother filed against Allegheny Health Network, who employed the athletic trainers that Heubel's family claimed mistreated his injury. The main party of the case settled in Erie County Common Pleas Court in January, though other claims in the case are headed to trial.

A weeklong trial is tentatively set for mid-July, Judge David Ridge said at a status conference with lawyers for AHN and the chiropractor on Friday. Ridge encouraged the lawyers to pursue mediation in the meantime.

Heubel's concussion-related brain injury left him unable to feed himself or walk on his own, and he is relearning shapes and how to count as part of his rehabilitation, according to records. The settlement is meant to compensate him for his injuries and pay for his care. Heubel, 20, known as Johnny, now lives with his family in Florida.

Didn't the Heubel case end with the settlement?

The settlement reached in January is between only AHN and Heubel and his mother.

At Friday's status conference, a lawyer for AHN, Jason Logue, of Pittsburgh, said AHN is still pursuing claims against the chiropractor, Phoebe Kutterna, of Fairview Township, in an attempt to have her practice indemnify AHN in light of the settlement. Kutterna is denying the claims.

Heubel and his mother — she is his legal guardian because of his incapacitated status — started the case in April 2021. They sued the Pittsburgh-based AHN and AHN's Saint Vincent Medical Group, affiliated with AHN's Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie.

They claimed professional negligence and demanded $22.5 million in damages.

AHN denied the claims, and then joined Kutterna as a defendant in the underlying case in April 2023. The joinder pits AHN against Kutterna only.

What were the claims in the Heubel case?

Heubel and his mother sued over the traumatic brain injury he suffered while playing for McDowell, in the Millcreek Township School District, during a home football game on Sept. 25, 2020. Heubel was 17 at the time.

Heubel and his mother claimed Heubel fell victim during the game to what is known as second impact syndrome — they claimed he suffered a concussion on the field before he had recovered from a concussion that he suffered at a game two weeks earlier. Heubel and Beasley claimed the AHN athletic trainers, working under contract with the Millcreek School District, failed to properly diagnose Heubel's previous concussion.

The chiropractor, Kutterna, treated Heubel for headaches and neck and back pain leading up to the football game on Sept. 25, 2020, according to court records. AHN is contending that Kutterna and her practice should be held responsible for any negligence related to her treatment of him.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Trial nears over claims related to Johnny Heubel's concussion lawsuit