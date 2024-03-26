Go ahead for Yorkshire Energy Park near Hull

A £200m green energy development in East Yorkshire has been approved by Hull City Council.

The site at the former Hedon Aerodrome could create up to 4,500 jobs, the authority claimed.

The authority's cabinet approved the Yorkshire Energy Park scheme which will be part of the planned Humber Freeport.

It will house battery storage facilities and also host research and development into sustainable energy as well as sports facilities.

Councillor Paul Drake-Davis, the council's portfolio holder for regeneration, said: "This decision will provide significant opportunities at the Yorkshire Energy Park.

"It will help cement Hull's status as a leader in renewable energy, whilst also creating large-scale local job opportunities in the area."

Part of the project would also involve moving nearby sports pitches to the development.

The site just to the east of Hull is owned by the city council and used to be an airport in the 1930s with flights to Amsterdam and other destinations.

It also was home to a racecourse and held speedway meetings.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.