Ahead of UW-Madison talk, Ezra Klein says we're in dangerous phase of polarization

Just when you thought things couldn't get worse, it seems we might have turned the corner on an even more destructive phase of political polarization.

I imagine there are few places in the country where you feel political polarization as acutely as you can in Wisconsin. We are often described as the “purplest of purple states” due to how evenly split our electorate is when it comes to statewide elections. But the danger in characterizing ourselves that way is that it may paint the image of moderation, one where political compromises tame the polar opposites, which is not the case.

Actually, “Wisconsin…is one very conservative state overlapping another very liberal one,” observes John Johnson, a research fellow in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School. ” In other words, we are not a state of centrist independents, but a state of almost equal polarized parts. It’s a fact that we get reminded of every time there is a major statewide election.

Can we all agree on this? Abusing, harassing, threatening election workers is wrong.

It seems timely, then, that Ezra Klein, New York Times columnist, podcast host, and bestselling author of “Why We’re Polarized”, will be in Wisconsin later this month for a presentation on why American politics is so polarized and what it has done to electoral institutions, policymaking, and the media. Before his stint at the Times, he was the founder, editor-in-chief, and then editor-at-large of Vox, the explanatory news platform, which has won many awards and now reaches more than 50 million people each month.

I had the opportunity to interview Klein ahead of his visit to discuss polarization, partisanship and what he thinks of when he thinks of Wisconsin. What surprised me most about both his book and our conversation is his argument that polarization is not inherently a problem.

Even so, Klein said we've entered a more dangerous stage of polarization where the institutions of democracy itself are debated.

Political polarization refers to how people sort themselves

We have come to associate the word with anger and divisiveness but polarization is really just measuring how well sorted something is, or in the case of politics, how sorted we are by our attitudes by party. Klein argues that the problem for our political system is that our political institutions don’t work when we are this polarized because, to get anything done, we require high levels of cross-party cooperation.

Instead of compromise, government is easy to paralyze and becomes destructive unto itself. Klein also makes the point that it is not enough to answer the question “are we divided?”

The answer is obviously, yes, but we have been divided throughout our country's history. The more telling question to answer is “what are we divided about?” Because there can be healthy divisions, however Klein fears we are facing unhealthy divisions that are adding to our own destruction.

He referenced a time, not so long ago, where the fight between Democrats and Republicans was over items like Obamacare but now our polarization is much less about policy. With the rise of the Trump Republican party, the people who comprise that base are much less adherent to deregulation or small government. We are now polarized over the system itself.

"(We’ve moved) from having a polarization over the kinds of things that you would naturally work out inside a political system to a polarization at this fundamental level of the system itself," he said. "Whether the system can be trusted. Whether it can be sustained. Whether it can be worked through. Whether it needs to be burned down and rebuilt. And that's actually a much more dangerous kind of polarization for a country.”

Debate has shifted from policy to who holds power

He also sees the shift over what we are divided over, from policy to who holds power, being central to why civil dialogue has become harder to attain. When disagreeing over policy, there are some bargaining structures in place because policy is fundamentally positive sum.

"(When you) get into these much more fundamental questions of ‘who holds power’ and ‘was an election correctly decided?' then you're not dealing with issues that have a strong pathway to constructive bargaining," he said "Then you’re dealing with things where one side or the other is going to win and the other is going to lose.”

In order to not end on too sour of a note, I was interested in what a Coast-ie like Klein thought of when he thought of Wisconsin. Who would have thought that would be where I would stump him? He immediately said “Madison.” Then the “Packers." And then finally admitted that because of his political nerdiness, when he thinks of a location, he thinks of the people who represent that place rather than much about the place itself.

Klein is the University of Wisconsin-Madison's La Follette School of Public Affairs spring 2024 Public Affairs Journalist in Residence. His speaking engagement on April 16 “Why We’re Polarized” is funded by the Kohl Initiative, the Paul Offner Lecture Series, and University Communications.

Kristin Brey is the "My Take" columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New York Times podcaster will discuss book of political polarization