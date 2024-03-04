Ahead of Super Tuesday, Scott Walker says he doesn't see a path for Nikki Haley to win GOP nomination

Republican former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at a Young America's Foundation event in Milwaukee's Deer District before the Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Ahead of Super Tuesday, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker — who briefly ran for president in 2015 — said he doesn't see a way for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to secure the Republican nomination.

"I like Nikki Haley. We served together as governors. I think she did a good job as ambassador. But I don't see any pathway for her forward, not just on Tuesday, but overall," Walker said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," where he was part of a panel discussion.

Walker, at one point a frontrunner in his race, ran for about two months. Despite losing to former President Donald Trump in early contests, Haley's supporters are urging her to stay in the race as long as she can — even until the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this July.

Walker predicted there would be a "blowout" on Super Tuesday and pointed to polls in battleground states that show Trump ahead of President Joe Biden.

Trump is favored to win the Super Tuesday contests, though Haley won her first primary in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. She took 62% of the vote — though only a little more than 2,000 people voted in the GOP primary.

Wisconsin doesn't vote on Super Tuesday; presidential primary is April 2

Fifteen states and one U.S. territory head to the polls tomorrow, though Wisconsin isn't one of the Super Tuesday states. Wisconsin voters won't head to the polls to select their preferences for president until April 2.

The Badger State is toward the end of the primary schedule — 12 states hold their Republican primary after Wisconsin does. Connecticut, Delaware, New York and Rhode Island share Wisconsin's date.

When asked about the landscape in Wisconsin, Walker suggested voters are focused on economic issues and families aren't feeling positive effects from "Bidenomics."

"When it comes to the economy, when it comes to high prices, when it comes to public safety and border security — if those are the issues on the ballot, Joe Biden loses," Walker said.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Madison on Wednesday to highlight union job growth and apprenticeship programs and deliver a message of economic opportunity.

USA Today contributed to this report.

