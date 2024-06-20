Ahead of the RNC in Milwaukee, some are worried, some eager and others bracing

Amid the social media noise following former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money case last month, Angela Lang, a lifelong resident of Milwaukee, couldn’t help but worry what this development would mean for the upcoming Republican National Convention descending on her city.

In less than a month, Trump is scheduled for sentencing in New York.

Just four days later, he is expected to arrive in Milwaukee, along with 50,000 other visitors, to accept the Republican Party's presidential nomination.

Depending on his sentence, Lang worries it could turn the event "into a powder keg."

Lang, who serves as the executive director of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, better known as BLOC, fears the sentencing could embolden a small portion of RNC attendees who are more radicalized against communities of color, especially in Milwaukee, which Trump called a "horrible city" at meeting on Capitol Hill last week.

With the RNC less than a month away, she's among many Milwaukee-area residents who expressed a mixture of feelings about the event.

Some are looking forward to an expected rush of business, especially those within the RNC footprint. But others, and particularly those who are Black, Latino and LGBTQ+, said they're apprehensive about the crowds the event might draw.

This is not the RNC of Bush-era politics, Lang said. Last month, a Pew Research Center survey found that 1 in 5 Trump supporters said diversity "weakens American society," and 2 in 5 said the declining share of White people in the U.S. population is bad for the country.

Meanwhile, far-right violent extremism is rising, according to research by the U.S. Department of Justice's National Institute of Justice.

"I don’t think I personally, up until a year ago, used the word ‘scared,'" Lang said. "But I had to pause recently and understand that I’m actually scared. And that's OK. That's not a sign of weakness."

Angela Lang, executive director of BLOC, in Milwaukee on June 13.

Some residents fear RNC will bring fringe groups

Darryl Morin is the national president of Forward Latino, a nonpartisan advocacy group with members and affiliates in 29 states, including Wisconsin. He said members of the community have expressed "a significant amount of fear" about what the next few months will bring.

Once a vocal Republican, Morin left the GOP due to its defense of Trump's "racist remarks" and its gravitation toward white nationalism.

He said Hispanic and Latino families were already worried that their appearance, their accents, or speaking Spanish in public would make them a target. That worry has only magnified amid recent anti-immigration rhetoric.

The worry isn't theoretical: Morin said Forward Latino has helped with a number of hate crime cases in and around Milwaukee in the last few years.

The nonprofit supported Milwaukee resident Mahud Villalaz after a man threw acid in his face at a bus stop in 2019. The 2022 trial revealed that Villalaz's attacker espoused hateful rhetoric against marginalized groups and wrote letters to Trump calling them "parasites" and "predators."

Inflammatory remarks about immigrants made at national events and spread through campaign advertisements, Morin said, can lead to hate-motivated violence.

"Whenever there are comments made about people of a particular ethnicity or color or look, etc., it's automatically applied to all that share those physical traits," Morin said.

"Because I can tell you we have not seen one hate crime victim who has told us they were stopped and asked about their immigration status before they were attacked. It just occurs and the assumption is made," he said.

Rhonda Hill, founder of Race and Faith, an interfaith anti-racist organization, said some Black-led organizations are skipping town during the RNC and some of Hill’s white friends are as well.

But Hill is staying put.

“To take the fearful stance and approach is already kind of conceding,” Hill said. “There is more than one way of allowing people to have their viewpoints, but that doesn’t mean I have to leave my hometown.”

Rhonda Hill is the founder of Race and Faith, an interfaith anti-racist organization.

Hill’s apprehension is not about the Republican Party itself. As a national political party, she said the group has the right to hold its convention here and hopes it will benefit the city economically.

Her unease derives from certain people or groups who associate themselves with the GOP.

“It’s attended by people who I perceive as leaning toward a lot of hate speech, especially around race. That’s the apprehension,” Hill said.

For Lang, it's hard not to feel a sense of betrayal that Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee's first elected Black mayor, welcomed the RNC to the city.

Trump's recent comments along the campaign trail don't help matters. At a recent Ohio rally, the former president referred to some migrants as "animals," praised the people serving sentences in connection with the Capitol riot and predicted a "blood bath" if he didn't win the presidency in November.

"It's still hard for me to get over the psychological effects of all this, knowing our first Black mayor is rolling out the red carpet for people that hate us," Lang said.

Mayor says safety of all attendees and residents is a priority

Orlando Owens, a Republican who ran for Wisconsin treasurer in 2022, is volunteering for the RNC.

Owens believes the state of things in Milwaukee under Democrats leaves too many people behind, and that Trump would make the city safer by putting more emphasis on fixing the "broken justice system" and improving employment rates among Black men ages 25 to 35.

In contrast to Lang, Owens said his concerns are about left-wing and pro-Palestinian demonstrations that are expected outside the convention. He supports moving the protest area farther away from the RNC.

State Rep. Scott Allen, right, talks about improving relations with Democrats in the Assembly with state Rep. Kalan Haywood, middle, and Orlando Owens in 2020.

Owens acknowledged that some RNC attendees may harbor some frustration over Trump's conviction and the state of the the country. He hopes to engage those particularly aggrieved Republicans.

"I hope that the out-of-towners and out-of-staters who come for the convention are more concerned on what's going on inside the convention versus on the outside in the protest area," Owens said. "We hope that calmer and cooler heads prevail."

Kush Desai, spokesperson for the RNC, said in an emailed statement that, throughout the convention planning process, RNC staff has "worked hand in glove with Milwaukee community leaders to ensure a safe and secure convention experience for delegates, guests, officials, members of the media, and the Milwaukee community."

"As Republicans, we are staunch defenders of the First Amendment and remain steadfastly committed to working with community members and local law enforcement to ensure that the democratic process plays out safely while respecting everyone’s rights and liberties," Desai wrote.

Jeff Fleming, spokesperson for the mayor, said the safety of RNC attendees and Milwaukee residents alike is a top priority.

He said the city’s police department is working with federal authorities and other law enforcement agencies across the state to address security concerns.

When asked about fears people of color have regarding fringe groups the RNC may attract, Fleming said those concerns have been expressed directly to the mayor, “and he is very sensitive to them.”

The city is working to gather as much information as possible before the convention to identify risks so that "appropriate precautions and, if necessary, interventions can take place,” Fleming said.

Those seeking to demonstrate must sign up with the city. Fleming said he has personally seen that list, which is constantly being reviewed. He said the city is also working to track those who don’t follow the sign-up protocols.

“No one, who has signed up to date, has prompted any extra concern,” Fleming said. “We will do our best to make sure that we have the resources so that the week is safe for everybody.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks at a press conference at Fiserv Forum on March 1 with members of the MKE 2024 Host Committee for the RNC.

More: Guns allowed while hard water bottles, tennis balls banned in RNC security footprint

Businesses in and around the RNC footprint in prep mode

Business owners and service workers also expressed a mix of anticipation and worry.

At least one business in the city is shutting down operations during the convention, which is slated from July 15 to July 18. Others, especially in the service industry, are ramping up in anticipation.

Will Martin, a Republican and owner of an investment firm that fosters development in low-income neighborhoods, said he's looking forward to the $200 million in economic impact the RNC is projected to bring to the city, especially to small businesses of color.

Will Martin

"I'm an optimist and I think it's amazing, it's gratifying that 50,000 people from across the country and territories are going to come to Wisconsin to see what this wonderful state has to offer," said Martin, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2022.

That sentiment is only partially shared by Lex Prevost, a barista at Canary Coffee, located right across the street from the Baird Center, one of the three RNC venues this year.

Prevost said he's fine with the foot traffic the RNC will generate, but his priority is the safety of his staff.

“If you’re a (jerk), we won’t serve you,” Prevost said.

Natalia Vaccaro, a server at Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, worries about how RNC attendees will respond to her and her fellow servers. She described Uncle Wolfie’s as a “queer-forward” space that literally puts its politics in the window, with signs supporting reproductive rights and Black Lives Matter.

Vaccaro said the GOP's rhetoric and platform — such as legislation to restrict federal funding for gender-affirming care — have created “a lot of chaos and fear" within the LGBTQ+ community.

“I worry people are going to get riled up at the RNC," she said.

The RNC convention will take place at Fiserv Forum (upper right), the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (upper center - white roof) and the Baird Center (upper left) from July 15-18.

For other residents, real-world concerns outweigh feelings about the RNC

Other Milwaukeeans feel neither dread nor peace at the prospect of the RNC.

Said Mustafa Sadat is one of them. Waiting at the 3rd St. Market Hall to have lunch with a prospective employer for an internship, he said the RNC is the furthest thing from his mind. More pressing is his application status for political asylum in the U.S.

In 2018, Sadat and his siblings left Afghanistan after obtaining F-1 visas, which allow full-time students to live and study at accredited U.S. schools. In the middle of his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, however, the 2021 Taliban offensive upended much of his and his family's plans.

Since then, Sadat has had to apply for asylum with his brothers, but hasn’t heard anything back. Now, the deadline to renew his status looms.

“Those are primary issues for me,” said Sadat, who is studying civil engineering. “I don't know how the RNC would affect that or how the post-conviction results would affect that. My concern is how my case would go forward."

For Sadat, this goes beyond party lines. His immigration status being in limbo, after all, happened under President Joe Biden.

At the end of the day, he said, his livelihood depends on the government taking action, not events like the RNC or the DNC.

“My concern is the immigration system," Sadat said. "How is this country aiming to solve issues like that?"

Natalie Eilbert covers mental health issues for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She can be reached at neilbert@gannett.com or on X at @natalie_eilbert. La Risa Lynch covers community affairs for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and can be reached at LLynch@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: As the RNC approaches, Milwaukee area residents express mixed feelings