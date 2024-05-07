Ahead of meet-greet event next week, Duval School Board names 2 superintendent finalists

The search for Duval County’s next school superintendent narrowed Tuesday to two finalists visiting Jacksonville next week for job interviews and hand-shaking at events for the public and school employees.

Finalists Christopher Bernier and Daniel Smith will visit schools, talk to a focus group from the public plus senior school district figures and attend a public meet-and-greet gathering Monday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Everbank Stadium.

Interviews by the finalists with a focus group of residents recruited by board members will be open to the public and are scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. May 13 at the Shultz Center for Teaching and Leadership at 4019 Boulevard Center.

Christopher Bernier is a finalist for the Duval County school superintendent's job.

The Everbank Stadium event is also public, with an opportunity for the finalists to introduce themselves to residents and a receiving line for school system employees to meet the prospective superintendents at the beginning of the gathering. The event will be at the stadium's Gallagher Club East, with parking in Lot C.

The two educators — Bernier resigned last month as superintendent of Lee County schools around Fort Myers; Smith is chief of staff for the Loudoun County, Va. school district in the Washington suburbs — will also meet privately in one-on-one with Duval County School Board members during the two-day visit, then have public interviews with the full board on Tuesday May 14.

In the public interviews, board members will ask the same questions of both candidates in a formalized process where each member will explore a separate theme, such as fiscal transparency or personal leadership, working through a sheet of questions in the 90 minutes allotted for each finalist.

Daniel Smith, Loudoun County. Va. schools chief of staff, is a superintendent finalist shown in a YouTube video posted as part of his application for the top job with Duval County Public Schools.

Florida School Boards Association CEO Andrea Messina, whose organization was contracted to work on the superintendent search, told board members she prepared about 225 questions to choose from within the seven themes.

After the board interviews, which start at 1 p.m. May 14 and end at 4:15 p.m., board members will have time to reflect before casting votes for the next superintendent on May 23.

A contract is supposed to be worked out after that, with the superintendent starting the job around July 1.

The finalist choices mean the next superintendent will be a white man, whose life experiences will have been different from Superintendent Dana Kriznar. The veteran Duval administrator took over the top job last year after former Superintendent Diana Greene retired, later taking over a nonprofit focused on building literacy among Black and Latino children.

Two of the search process’s semifinalists were Black and board Chair Darryl Willie and member Warren Jones both proposed including one of those — Portland, Ore., Deputy Superintendent Cheryl Proctor — in the finalist list, which didn’t have to have a fixed number.

Jones noted that having just two finalists would leave the board no options if one of the finalists took a job in another district instead.

Bernier had been named last month as a finalist for a superintendent’s job around Reno, Nev., but Messina said he told her he had withdrawn from that contest to focus on seeking the job in Jacksonville.

