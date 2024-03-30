Ahead of Easter, Ozarks Food Harvest receives donation of 23,000 dozen eggs from Opal

The Easter Bunny was excited to help deliver 23,000 eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest CEO Bart Brown. The eggs were donated by Opal Foods, which has donated more than 4.6 million eggs to The Food Bank since the annual Easter season egg donation began in 2008.

“This donation of eggs arrives at a crucial time as many families continue to grapple with rising food costs, particularly for protein items,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “We’re so grateful for Opal Foods and their ongoing generosity during the Easter season.”

Opal Foods is a franchisee of Eggland’s Best and produces eggs in Missouri, Colorado and Iowa. The company, headquartered in Neosho, employs more than 300 people. The local egg producer worked with Certified Express Inc. to deliver the eggs to The Food Bank free of charge.

“The Opal Foods team is delighted to mark our 16th year of collaboration with Ozarks Food Harvest during the Easter season,” said Phillip Hutchinson, controller of Opal Foods. “We are equally pleased to provide a wholesome product, rich in protein, to the families of southwest Missouri.”

One in seven children and adults face hunger across The Food Bank’s 28-county service area. Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, serving 270 faith-based and community charities across 28 Ozarks counties.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Opal Foods donates 23,000 dozen eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest