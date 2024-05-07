Ahead of In-Demand Jobs Week, the career fair connects job seekers with opportunities

Wayne County is a beautiful area rich in history and culture. However, the region, like most places around the country, is faced with the challenge of ensuring its workforce keeps pace with the ever-changing job market. The Governor’s Office has encouraged communities statewide to hold events to promote In-Demand Jobs Week, May 6-10.

The Department of Job and Family Services launched an annual career fair to unlock opportunities for residents. The University of Akron Wayne College hosted the event to help match job seekers with jobs in their chosen careers.

“Our administration has been heavily focused on supporting and promoting the wide variety of career pathways offered around the state,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted in a prepared statement. “What better way to celebrate In-Demand Jobs Week than to highlight the many career pathways and state programs available to help guide students to a successful career right here in Ohio.”

Employers prepare to discuss career opportunities with job seekers recently at the University of Akron Wayne College.

Bridging the gap between education and industry needs

By identifying the essential skills and qualifications needed for in-demand careers and proactively working toward acquiring them, job seekers can unlock new opportunities and position themselves for success.

Wayne County has been developing initiatives and programs to prepare the local workforce for in-demand careers. These innovative programs bridge the gap between education and industry needs, ensuring individuals have the necessary skills to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

Master Gardener Dennis Mohn, left) talks with Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder as they plant a tree at the Wayne County JFS office. Damschroder visited a career fair at the University of Akron Wayne College campus earlier in the day.

“Wayne County is home to a diverse range of employers,” Wayne County Commissioner Jonathan Hofstetter read from a proclamation. “In-Demand Jobs Week is an opportunity for Wayne County Businesses to open their doors to students and job-seekers.”

Local businesses play a vital role in identifying the specific skills and qualifications needed for in-demand careers within the community. By partnering with educational institutions, such as technical schools and community colleges, businesses can help shape curriculum and training programs to ensure a well-equipped workforce.

The government supports workforce development initiatives with funding, policy-making and coordination efforts. Through collaboration with businesses and educational institutions, government agencies can help create a supportive environment that fosters economic growth and prosperity in Wayne County.

Workplaces change to accommodate Gen Z

Education and funding are only two parts of the labor puzzle. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a shift in the way companies approach hiring. With remote work becoming the norm, employers are more focused on assessing candidates’ ability to thrive in a virtual environment, with skills such as digital communication, time management and self-motivation taking center stage.

“We are seeing employers look at their job requirements and take away the unnecessary things. Maybe the position doesn’t require a bachelor’s degree; an associate degree or experience might fill the need,” Greater Ohio Grants Director of the Greater Ohio Workforce Board David Snipes said. “We are seeing employers advertise their wages more, and they are making their application process easier.”

Greater Ohio Grants Director of the Greater Ohio Workforce Board David Snipes speaks at the annual career fair. Snipes said companies are looking at job requirements and eliminating things that are not necessary.

Another hot topic in human resources is the changing workforce. As Generation Z (Gen Z) enters the modern workplace, employers are adapting to their working style. One key strategy is prioritizing flexibility, as Gen Zers value independence and the ability to work on their terms.

But, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder, generational changes in the workplace are nothing new.

“As with every generation that enters the workforce, employers have to adjust to accommodate some of the things that are important to them,” he said. “Certainly, for the generation coming up now, technology and independence are huge components, and employers have the opportunity to work with the workforce board to connect and learn more about some of the things they can do to recruit and retain the workforce of tomorrow.”

Dan Starcher is the Public Communications coordinator for Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Career fair connects job seekers with opportunities