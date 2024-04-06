Ahead of $1.23 billion jackpot drawing, which states have the most lottery winners?

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb and hit new records after no winners have claimed the prize in four months. The jackpot surpassed the $1 billion mark this week: Saturday's drawing is worth $1.23 billion with a $595.1 million cash value.

It is the fourth-largest prize in Powerball history, according to the lottery.

The Powerball was last claimed in January after a player in Michigan won $842 million. The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in November 2022, when a single winner in California walked away with the $2.04 billion prize.

A Powerball ticket can make you a millionaire overnight. Tickets start at $2 apiece.

Map shows where lottery-winning tickets have been sold

Pennsylvania has sold 18 winning tickets for the Powerball jackpot – the most of any state. Florida follows with 16 winning tickets sold in the Sunshine State.

California, New York, Indiana, New Jersey, Missouri, and Louisiana have all sold over 10 Powerball jackpot-winning tickets.

Five states or jurisdictions that participate in Powerball have yet to sell a winning ticket: Maine, Mississippi, North Dakota, the Virgin Islands, and Washington.

New York state is home to the most Mega Millions jackpot winners, with 42 winning tickets sold in the Empire State. California follows with 36 winning tickets sold in-state.

The more populated states correlate to selling more Mega Millions jackpot-winning tickets.

New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, Texas, and Maryland are the only other states that have had more than 10 winning tickets sold.

Eighteen states and the Virgin Islands have yet to sell a Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: These states have the most Powerball jackpot winners