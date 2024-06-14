AHA awarded federal grant for self sufficiency program

Jun. 14—ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority has received a federal grant to pay for administrative and training costs for its family self-sufficiency program.

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) awarded the local housing authority a grant of $86,963.

Anderson and the Jeffersonville Housing Authority were the only agencies in Indiana to receive the grants.

The program is designed to assist people living in government-assisted housing to eventually purchase a home.

The program encourages people on local housing assistance to further their education and provides help with funding.

"At HUD, part of our work includes empowering people to navigate everyday challenges," Adrianne Todman, acting secretary, said in a press release. "The funding announced provides a foundation for personal and financial growth that will help families achieve their goals and attain economic justice."

Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said the grant can be renewed in future years.

"We want to break the cycle of poverty and get local people into affordable housing and (help them) to get an education," she said.

The goal locally is to have 25 families in the program. Townsend said there are currently 18 families signed up.

"There will always be a need for assisted housing," she said. "The goal is to get our clients into home ownership through education."

AHA is working with JobSource, WorkOne, Key Bank, Star Financial, United Way of Madison County and the Madison County Community Foundation on the program.

Clients enrolled in the program must work a full-time job and are required to sign a five-year contract.

As people earn more money by working full-time, the difference between what they currently pay and what they would pay will be placed in an escrow account.

If a client doesn't complete the program, the funding in their escrow account is returned to AHA.

Clients can be terminated from the assisted housing program if they fail to attend meetings or are not in good standing as a tenant.

"We're providing services for them to meet their goals," Townsend said. "There are safety nets in place to help them achieve the goals."

