Aguero says he's fit to play for Man City in EPL

Argentina's Angel Di Maria, left, hugs , Sergio Aguero, as Aguero scored the team's second goal during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Nigeria in Krasnodar, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Sergey Pivovarov)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has declared himself fit for the English Premier League match at Leicester on Saturday after experiencing dizziness during an international game for Argentina.

The 29-year-old Aguero was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after what the Argentine Football Association said was a "blackout" at halftime of the friendly against Nigeria in Russia.

Aguero was discharged, and assessed by City's medical staff following his return to England.

Aguero wrote on Twitter: "All the tests they run on me - just for caution - turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match."

City was always optimistic Aguero would be fine to play against Leicester after saying he "never lost consciousness."