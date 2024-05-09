Agua Fria school district faces lawsuit over student's claims that he was attacked

A former student is planning to sue the Agua Fria Union High School District, alleging an assault took place at school and that the district had prior knowledge of a dangerous situation but failed to take action to keep him from harm.

The student and his mother in April filed a notice of claim, a mandatory precursor to a lawsuit against a public entity in Arizona. The plans for the lawsuit stem from an October incident during which the student was "attacked" by several students in a school hallway, which included being targeted, sat on and repeatedly punched, according to the notice.

During the incident, a school security officer arrived, according to the notice.

After the assault, the student went to the emergency department of a nearby hospital. CT scans revealed facial fractures on his nasal and orbital bones, according to the notice.

The student had been assaulted, harassed and bullied by that group of students since August, according to the notice, and videos of those assaults were posted on social media.

"Starting in approximately August of 2023 and well before October of 2023, the District knew or should have known that the assaulting group of students were harassing and bullying children," the notice alleged. "The District had a duty to prevent the assaulting group of students from causing further harm, but the District failed to take reasonable steps to prevent harm."

School officials punished the student alleging the attack, according to the notice, and he now attends school online.

"The pain, suffering and humiliation are horrific," the notice says. The student "could not continue to safely stay at the school and his family was forced to take him out of the school."

The student and his family plan to sue the district for $188,500, according to the notice of claim. That would cover $13,500 in medical bills stemming from the incident, along with damages for pain and suffering from injuries, humiliation and emotional distress.

A spokesperson for Agua Fria said the district wouldn't comment on litigation. Agua Fria serves Avondale, Buckeye, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Waddell and a portion of Glendale. It has five high schools.

Reach the reporter at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Agua Fria school district faces lawsuit over reported group attack