Agriplex has a host of events in March, including the Master Gardeners' annual wildflower sale

Mar. 5—Daffodils have blossomed, the grass is starting to grow, and — best of all — the weather's finally getting warmer. Now that March has arrived, the North Alabama Agriplex is hitting its springtime stride with a month filled with learning opportunities to help make this season productive, enlightening and fun.

From keeping fire ants at bay to maintaining all the small-engined gear that helps keep your farm and garden chores buzzing along, adult programs this month at the Agriplex are all about staying on top of your time spent in the outdoors. Kids have a trove of enriching activities to choose from this month, too. Explore the career of a wildlife biologist, learn about the fascinating and versatile connection humans have with mules, and even study the cycle of the four seasons themselves.

This month also brings a couple of special offerings to the Agriplex. On Thursday, March 7, the nonprofit is partnering with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Food Safety team to host a Cottage Food Safety training session for anyone who needs to renew or obtain the state's Cottage Food training certificate. The 3 p.m. course costs $25 per person and will be held at the Agriplex; register online by visiting aces.edu/go/4007.

On Saturday, March 23, the Agriplex also will hold the Cullman County Master Gardeners' annual Native Azalea and Spring Wildflower sale, featuring an array of plants including native azaleas, ferns, butterfly milkweed, Shasta daisies, bee balm and more. The sale begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until the supply is gone and is always free to browse.

Here's a look at all the programs offered at the Agriplex in March:

Adult programs

March 14 at 6 p.m. — Military Veterans & Beginning Farmer: Small Engine Self-Service

Learn how to keep those small engines running smoothly through do-it-yourself preventive maintenance right on your own farm. There's no charge for this free monthly course series, which teaches relevant skills and encourages peer-to-peer learning and mentorship tailored to beginning and small farmers (and especially beginning military veteran farmers). A light dinner will be provided once your pre-registration has been confirmed; contact 256-297-1044 if you need help with the sign-up process.

March 19 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Stained Glass: Propagation Station

Learn all about the basics of stained glass — and then make and take home your own unique glass propagation station to beautifully house your small plants. The $50 course cost includes materials; registration is required.

March 20 at 12 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: Fire Ant Prevention

Are you dreading fire ant mounds popping up in your yard as the weather gets warmer? Learn the best ways to eradicate the painfully persistent pests in this how-to course. Cost is $10 per person for this Lunch & Learn event, and registration is required to reserve your seat (and your lunch).

March 21 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Growing and Propagating Houseplants

Come and learn how to care for and propagate your own houseplants with regional Extension agent Jayne Luetzow — and take home some new cuttings, too! Cost is $10 per person; registration is required.

Kids' programs

March 7 at 12 p.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): Wildlife Biologist

The president of the Alabama Trappers and Predator Control Association will visit with students grades 6-12 to talk about the rich and diverse career he's enjoyed as a wildlife biologist. Cost is $10 per student; registration is required.

March 14 at 9 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary): Magnificent Mules

From treacherous mountain trails to the fields of the Deep South, mules have an amazing historic relationship with humans. Autumn Adkins will read her story "Daisy Comes Home" to elementary students grades K-6 and share lessons on mule anatomy and care. Cost is $10 per student; registration is required.

March 15 at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers: Our Four Seasons

This monthly program for adult-accompanied children ages 3-5 focuses this month on Planet Earth's yearly cycle around the Sun and all the seasonal changes it brings. With springtime just around the corner, it's the perfect time for kids to explore what treasures each season holds. Cost is $7 per child; registration is required.

For more information about any of the Agriplex's ongoing program of educational and hands-on courses, visit the nonprofit's website at agriplex.org, or call 256-297-1044 or reach out by email at cullmanag@gmail.com.

