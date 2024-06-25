Agriculture innovation will be in spotlight at UMES showcase. What you can learn.

Agricultural producers from farms of all sizes can get the latest information geared toward increasing their bottom lines at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Ag Showcase, set for Aug. 7.

The free event is sponsored by UMES Extension in partnership with Atlantic Tractor LLC and Simplot Grower Solutions.

The focus of this year’s showcase is corn field trials highlighting hybrids and strip-till liquid fertilizer application. Interactive demonstrations, along with the latest in smart-farm technology and equipment, and UMES agricultural research and extension activities, round out the day’s events. Among the topics are phosphorus management, weather and pest technology for crop scouting, and precision agriculture equipment and tools.

More on Assateague Beach ratings Travel company names Assateague Island National Seashore a 'best beach in the world'

'Farming is a partnership'

Dr. Madhumi Mitra, professor of biology and environmental science, works with UMES summer interns to get a robotic agriculture project underway.

“This year, we’re excited to demonstrate John Deere’s ExactShot in-furrow dosing fertilizer application system. It can reduce starter fertilizer by up to 60%. We’ll be showcasing the value of ExactShot by evaluating continuous vs. dosing starter fertilizer by tracking emergence, crop health and yield,” said Travis Ford, an agronomist with Atlantic Tractor.

Ford also noted the event is aimed at helping farmers be economically and environmentally sustainable.

Partnering in the trial, Simplot Grower Solutions’ crop advisor Adam Smith will point to differences in new corn varieties planted and the application of strip-till liquid fertilizer, along with other Simplot Smartfarm technology.

“Simplot and I are grateful for the opportunity to showcase that farming is a partnership,” Smith said. “We work with the grower to find local solutions that fit their unique needs. The experiments and local field trials at the UMES Ag Showcase are collaborative efforts that start many months before the event.

According to UMES, the research and data that has come from these local field trials support options to help increase yields while being suitable year after year.

More on bridge rebuilding latest Dali, the cargo ship that triggered Baltimore bridge collapse, set for journey to Virginia

How to sign up for UMES Agriculture Showcase

The Ag Showcase takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the university’s Research, Extension and Teaching Farm on Stewart Neck Road in Princess Anne.

“It’s traditionally been a beautiful day for farmers, university researchers and extension specialists, and other agricultural stakeholders to connect and share their knowledge and experiences,” said Berran Rogers, UMES Extension’s Small Farm Program coordinator. “We’re thankful for our partners who make the event possible, helping us fulfill our mission of service to the agricultural community.”

Agricultural exhibitors and vendors will be on site to showcase their products and services, Rogers added.Pre-registration for general admission is required by Aug. 2 by visiting the official event website.

The event is free and includes lunch. Email smallfarms@umes.edu or call 410-651-7351 for more information, or to request special accommodations.

Vendor registration is $100 by July 26 and includes one general admission ticket, a booth space with table and name recognition.

More on area burn bans Dangerous drought conditions lead Lower Shore counties to impose burn bans. All to know.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: UMES showcase puts agriculture innovation in spotlight. How to sign up