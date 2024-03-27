Agricultural finance expert, Henderson native to speak at Jefferson Community College

Mar. 27—WATERTOWN — Noted Virginia Tech professor and north country native David M. Kohl will talk about "future-proofing" your farm or business during a forum on Thursday night.

Jefferson County Economic Development is providing this program at Jefferson Community College at no cost for anyone interested in learning about the future of business and farming. Kohl will be the featured guest speaker.

The program begins at 6 p.m. with a reception in the Jules Center in front of the amphitheater room 6-002. Kohl begins speaking at 7 p.m. and then after his presentation there will be a meet and greet with him.

Resiliency, nimbleness and agility are key elements in future — proofing your business and life, according to Kohl.

He graduated from the Belleville Henderson FFA program, then attended JCC before going on to achieve international recognition as professor emeritus of agricultural finance and small business management and entrepreneurship at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia. He received his master's degree and doctorate in agricultural economics from Cornell University, Ithaca.

Kohl has traveled over 10 million miles throughout his career providing more than 7,000 seminars and 500 webinars. He has appeared in front of bankers, government agencies, regulators, businesses and farm groups.

He has published five books and authored more than 2,500 articles and video blogs on financial and business-related topics.

Learn more and register for the free program by going to www.agricultureevents.com or calling 315-782-5865, extension 232.

The event is hosted by JCC. The event's sponsors are Cazenovia Equipment Company, Midway International Logistics, North Harbor Dairy/Old McDonald's Farm and Jefferson County Public Health Services.